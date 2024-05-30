Ad image
Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony charges

Times Staff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defendant's table inside the courthouse as the jury is scheduled to continue deliberations for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. Judge Juan Merchan gave the jury instructions, and deliberations are entering their second day. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Justin Lane - Pool/Getty Images)

After Judge Juan Merchan told the courtroom the jury would be dismissed at 4:30 p.m., the expectation was that the jurors would resume their deliberations on Friday.

Donald Trump was saying “Thank you” to the court staff and his demeanor was the most relaxed since jury selection.

Then word came that the jurors, who had been deliberating for nearly 12 hours over two days, had reached a verdict and they asked for 30 minutes to fill out their forms.

Guilty: The former president was convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. The counts stemmed from 11 invoices, 12 vouchers and 11 checks that make up Trump’s monthly reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen who fronted the $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Acquittal denied: Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche moved for an acquittal of the charges, notwithstanding the verdict. The judge denied the motion.

Sentencing date: Merchan set a sentencing date for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, which is set to begin on July 15.

Trump’s reaction: Trump stared straight ahead during the verdict reading and when the acquittal motion was denied. Frowning, the former president grabbed his son Eric’s hand and shook it rapidly, before starting to walk out of the courtroom. Trump was red in the face, and both father and son looked upset.

Trump spoke: Outside the courtroom, Trump called the hush money trial against him a “disgrace” and a “rigged trial.”

“We didn’t do a thing wrong. I’m a very innocent man,” Trump said.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, said the “real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people,” referring to the general election.

VIA:CNN
