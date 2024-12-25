UPP Elects Donroy Paul as Candidate for Marriaqua in 2025

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has kicked off its campaign trail by unveiling its first slate of candidates for the upcoming general elections. Among the first to be announced is Donroy Paul, the party’s dynamic choice for the Marriaqua constituency.

Paul, a vibrant young leader deeply rooted in Marriaqua, has set his sights on revitalizing the constituency with bold plans for job creation, agricultural innovation, economic growth, and improved healthcare. His message of transformation and progress aligns with the UPP’s overarching vision of a brighter future for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Donroy Paul: A Leader for Today, A Vision for Tomorrow



Donroy Paul represents the fresh perspective and energy that Marriaqua and the nation need. Born and raised in the constituency, Paul has firsthand knowledge of its challenges and potential.

A Roadmap for Marriaqua’s Revival



Paul’s plans for Marriaqua are comprehensive and focused on creating opportunities for every resident.

1. Job Creation and Economic Empowerment

Paul’s vision includes turning Marriaqua into a thriving economic hub by:

Establishing a Community Enterprise Hub to provide funding, training, and mentorship for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Attracting investments in tourism, technology, and agribusiness to create high-quality jobs.

Introducing vocational and skills training programs to prepare residents for modern industries.

“Every person in Marriaqua deserves access to meaningful work and the chance to build a better life,” Paul affirmed.



2. Revitalizing Agriculture for the 21st Century

As agriculture remains central to Marriaqua’s economy, Paul plans to:

Introduce modern farming tools and practices to boost productivity.

Form farmer cooperatives to improve bargaining power and expand access to regional and international markets.

Incentivize sustainable and organic farming methods to future-proof the industry.

“We’ll make farming profitable again and ensure our farmers thrive in a competitive world,” Paul stated.



3. Healthier Lives, Stronger Communities

Healthcare is a cornerstone of Paul’s campaign, with initiatives such as:

Upgrading local clinics with better facilities, equipment, and staff.

Implementing telemedicine solutions for specialized care without the need for travel.

Expanding preventative care programs to improve overall health and wellness in the community.

“Healthcare is a right, not a privilege,” Paul said. “We’ll ensure every resident has access to quality care.”



4. Empowering Youth to Lead the Future

Paul is passionate about creating opportunities for Marriaqua’s youth. His plans include:



Building a Vocational Training Center to equip young people with skills for trades and technology.

Increasing scholarships and grants for students pursuing higher education.

Developing sports, arts, and leadership programs to inspire and engage the youth.

“Our young people have the potential to change the world. We just need to give them the tools,” he declared.



5. Cleaner, Safer, More Connected Communities

Paul’s vision for Marriaqua includes improving infrastructure and quality of life by:

Investing in renewable energy to reduce energy costs and promote sustainability.

Enhancing public transportation and repairing roads.

Supporting community-led safety initiatives to reduce crime and foster unity.

“We’ll create a Marriaqua where families feel safe, supported, and proud to live,” Paul said.



A Call for Progress

With his strong grassroots connection and transformative vision, Donroy Paul has become a symbol of hope for Marriaqua’s residents. His candidacy marks a significant step in the UPP’s efforts to reshape the political landscape in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“This is just the beginning,” Paul said as he closed his speech. “Together, we can bring progress to every corner of Marriaqua and every community across SVG. Let’s work for a future we all deserve.”

As the UPP continues to roll out its roster of candidates, Donroy Paul stands out as a trailblazer, ready to deliver on his promises and usher in a new era of development and unity.