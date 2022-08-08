Dorbrene O’Marde to deliver Oscar Allen emancipation memorial lecture

The University of the West Indies Open Campus in collaboration with ‘the Friends of Oscar Allen’ will host the ‘Oscar Allen Emancipation Memorial Lecture’ on Thursday, August 11th at the University of the West Indies Open Campus from 6:30 pm.

Mr Dorbrene O’Marde, Chairperson of the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Committee and one of three vice-presidents of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, will deliver the lecture on the theme “Celebrate Freedom Repair the Damage”.

The lecture honours the legacy of Oscar Allen for his contribution to the socio-political, cultural, and religious life in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region. It is part of the Open Campus’ mandate to celebrate and recognise the outstanding contribution made by Vincentians at home and abroad.

The ‘Friends of Oscar Allen’ and the Open Campus take pleasure in inviting the public to this lecture.