The literacy programme at the Dorsetshire Hill Government School was enhanced with the opening of the school’s library.

The library is a continued collaboration between Hands across the Sea and the Mustique Charitable Foundation in ensuring that school libraries are in every school in SVG.

Student librarians were also presented with certificates.

Mr. Horatio Skeete, who liked the school and wanted it to do well, gave Principal Ms. Janice Glikes a plaque.