Two men shot and killed in the village of Sharpes

The St. Vincent police are currently investigating a double homicide that occurred in the neighbourhood of Sharpes on Saturday 5 November.

According to sources, the double homicide occurred sometime after 2:00 p.m. and left two men dead.

It is reported that masked males in a car opened fire on a group of individuals who were gathered at a shop adjacent to the football field in the area.

It was also stated that three additional people were shot, however, this has not yet been confirmed. The victims are said to be in their 20s.

This article will be updated as information comes to hand.