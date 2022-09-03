Double murder investigation launched in Turks & Caicos

At 12:05 am today (September 03rd, 2022), the Police Control room received a report that two persons were shot on Reese Street, Five Cays in the vicinity of Pompey’s Bar.

Police Response Units responded and discovered a dark-skinned male with dread lock hairstyle lying face- up on the ground with several gunshot wounds about the head and body. At the time the victim was breathing, but unconscious. The victim was immediately transported to the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre, where he later succumbed to his injuries at 12.38 am.

Whilst at the same scene, officers were directed to another area, where a second male victim was pointed out with gunshot wounds. The victim was also transported to the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre where he succumbed to injuries at 12.49 am.

RTCIPF Major Crime Unit is continuing investigations.