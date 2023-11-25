Dr. Kirton calls for CARICOM summit Before Venezuela’s referendum

CARICOM leaders urged to meet on Guyana-Venezuela border dispute

Respected Guyanese academic Dr Mark Kirton believes the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) must rally its support for Guyana now more than ever, describing Venezuela as a “class bully” in the wake of the Nicolas Maduro government’s ambitions to annex Guyana’s resource-rich Essequibo region through a referendum on December 3, 2023.

Dr. Kirton, one of three eminent panellists at a discussion and awareness session on the Guyana/Venezuela border problem at the Bishops’ High School in Georgetown on Friday, renewed his request for a meeting of CARICOM Heads before Venezuela’s December 03 referendum.

But why convene when CARICOM has released dozens of declarations in support of Guyana?

According to the Honorary Senior Fellow of the University of the West Indies, the gathering is necessary even if it is only to renew a vow of unflinching support for Guyana.

More seriously, he stated that an enhanced regional security system should be considered as part of a deterrent mission to Guyana.

That operation, he hastily said, will be part of Guyana’s response to any possible invasion by Venezuela following the December 03 referendum.

“Diplomacy must remain our first line of defence.”

“We need stronger relationships with countries like Brazil, as well as stronger alliances with countries not only in this hemisphere, but also with the African Union and the BRICS, including Russia.”

“We have to go to all of those who have been, in a sense, on the fence and get the unequivocal support from our own brothers and sisters in the region,” Dr. Kirton said.

However, Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC, has stated that Guyana is confident in the collective and national support of the region’s 14 member states.

Dr. Kirton and Guyana’s Agent to the International Court of Justice, Carl Greendige, joined Nandlall on the panel. Priya Manickchand, Minister of Education, moderated the discussion.

Nandlall stated that the Guyana Government has already gotten CARICOM Heads’ support, which has resulted in the transmission of arguably the strongest statement in support of Guyana to date.

“That statement reflects the views of every CARICOM Head of State and nation.”

“There is not a single person who can sense any equivocation or ambiguity regarding that support when you read the language and tone of the statement.”

“There is unqualified and reserved support for Guyana, its territory, and its people on this matter,” Nandlall stated in an interview with the News Room.

In answer to Dr. Kirton’s request, Nandlall stated that any movements to another engagement committed to this aim will be decided by the government as a whole.

On October 25, 2023, CARICOM issued the following statement: “CARICOM earnestly hopes that Venezuela does not raise the prospect of using force or military means to get its way in this territorial dispute.” After all, Latin American and Caribbean countries, including Venezuela, have long maintained that our region must remain a peaceful zone.

“Meanwhile, CARICOM insists that the Referendum proposed by Venezuela has no validity, bearing, or standing in international law in relation to this controversy; the Referendum is a purely domestic construct, but its summary effect is likely to undermine peace, tranquilly, security, and more, in our region.”

In that statement, CARICOM also reiterated its support for the judicial process, expressing the hope that Venezuela will fully participate in that process before the International Court of Justice, which has determined that it has jurisdiction in the case brought before it to determine the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award, which Venezuela challenges.

The Court’s final decision will ensure a peaceful, equitable, and international law-compliant conclusion.