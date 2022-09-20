DR: Police shoot man who killed 2 civilians and wounded 6 officers

National Police officers killed the man who barricaded himself in a house, killed two people, and wounded six policemen in an incident registered last Thursday in Guaymate alley, Villa Pereira sector, in La Romana.

The man killed was Román Guerrero Tavárez, known as “Daniel el Ebanista,” was killed after more than seven hours of confrontations with police officers.

According to witnesses, the individual barricaded himself in a house with a rifle, where he fired several shots and held a lieutenant hostage.

They indicated that El Ebanista was a person who suffered from mental problems and that he started the shooting “because he felt that he was being chased by criminals.”

The wounded police officers were taken to the Aristides Fiallo Cabral hospital in La Romana. Unfortunately, it could not be confirmed in the early morning hours that one of them had died.