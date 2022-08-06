Dr Terrance Drew sworn in as St Kitts-Nevis new Prime Minister

Dr Terrance Drew and Saint Kitts and Nevis Labour Party have been declared winners of the 2022 general elections in the twin island federation.

Dr Drew was sworn in on Saturday afternoon as the new Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis Labour party (SKNLP) emerged as the clear winner of the electoral process, having elected six of its representatives for the general assemblies.

Prime Minister-Elect of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew has received some early congratulatory messages from various leaders from the Caribbean on his party’s general election victory.

On behalf of the government and the people of Barbados, I send congratulations to leader of the SKNLP and Prime Minister-Elect of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, on his victory in yesterday's General Elections. I look forward to working together to transform this region. — Mia Amor Mottley (@miaamormottley) August 6, 2022