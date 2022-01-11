Tuesday, January 11
Updated:

Dr Thompson urge vaccinated Vincentians to get their booster shots

Posted By St Vincent Times
Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jerrol Thompson

On Sunday (9 January) Infectious Disease Specialist Dr Jerrol Thompson speaking on the Issue at Hand program, urged Vincentians who have already received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to get their booster shot.

“The vast majority of persons will develop hundreds of millions of antibodies which are more than enough, you have a massive army of antibodies to protect you which can last probably for longer than six months.

However, there are a number of persons, especially the aged, especially those with co-morbidities who have mounted a fairly decent response, to begin with, whose antibodies start to drop.

The critical things are these two: protecting yourself by wearing your mask and getting a booster to pump back up your antibody levels. What is being seen is that by getting a booster, you ensure that your antibody levels remain high.” He said.

Dr Thompson said during this current surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which he says may last for about a month to a month and a half, it is very important that persons ensure that they have sufficient protection, calling on those who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to get their booster shots.

Share.