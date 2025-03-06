DragonFly, Superyacht owned by Sergey Brin, Anchored in St Vincent

DragonFly, a superyacht belonging to Google co-founder Sergey Brin, is presently moored in St Vincent. Sergey Brin ranks among the ten wealthiest individuals globally, possessing a net worth of 135.8 billion, as reported by Forbes.

Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google, has been living a luxurious lifestyle since leaving Alphabet in 2019. Or should that be the “fly life”?

Brin has spent the past few years building up a collection of yachts known by insiders as the “Fly Fleet”—giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “splashing your cash”.

The DragonFly, which is currently anchored off Young Island, is listed at number 15 in the world rankings for largest yachts according to Superyacht Times.

Dragonfly has a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure. She is powered by 2 MAN engines, which give her a top speed of 24 kn.

Boatinternational says Dragonfly is a 142.08 m motor yacht, built in Germany by Lurssen. The naval architecture was also developed by Lurssen, who has architected 72 other superyachts. The vessel was delivered in 2024.

Notable features include two helipads, multiple swimming pools, cutting-edge entertainment systems, and four expansive decks.

Dragonfly is currently sailing under the Cayman Islands flag, the 2nd most popular flag state for superyachts with a total of 1485 yachts registered.