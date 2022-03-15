SVG becoming the place for Superyachts to berth

From Cumberland to Young Island Cut, Southwards to Canouan Marina and onwards to Chatam Bay Union Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines with its turquoise waters is fast becoming the place for the rich to berth their superyachts.

December 16

The DreAMBoat , a 180 Million dollar superyacht bought by Falcons owner Arthur Blank, visited Kingstown on December 16.

The Superyacht was docked at the main harbour in Port Kingstown before departing for Glossy Bay Canouan on Thursday afternoon (December 16).

January 15

Venus , a 105 Million dollar superyacht owned by Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of the late Steve Jobs, was spotted at the Canouan Marina on Saturday 15 January.

The Superyacht was designed by Philippe Starck’s design company Ubik and built by Feadship for the late entrepreneur who died a year before the yacht was unveiled in 2012.

February 10

Planet Nine , an explorer yacht owned by Nat Rothschild, was spotted on Thursday, February 10, anchored in the Young Island cut.

Nathaniel Rothschild is a member of the Rothschild family. The family members are active in the banking business.

February 13

Bella was spotted on February 13 anchored in the Young island Cut.

Dwight Schar, an American businessman, owns Bella. He is the founder of NVR, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, the third-largest homebuilder in the United States.

March 4

Super Yacht ANNA , owned by Dmitry Rybolovlev, a Russian oligarch, billionaire businessman, and investor, arrived in port Kingstown, St Vincent, on March 4. Rybolovlev also owns another yacht called Skorpios.

As of 2021, Rybolovlev had a reported net worth of $6.7 billion, which ranked him 391st on Forbes’s list of billionaires.

March 8

Explorer yacht Bold is the ultimate vessel for exploring far-flung corners of the globe, and whether you’re traversing the tropics or the poles.

The vessel, which berthed at the cruise ship pier in Kingstown on March 8, is owned by Guido Krass, a German businessman and founder of the Pari Group.

His net worth is $ 500 million.

March 10

Elysian, a superyacht owned by American billionaire John William Henry II, berthed in Port Kingstown, St Vincent, on March 10.

2 MTU diesel engines power Elysian, which brings her a top speed of 17 knots. Her cruising speed is 12 knots. She has a range of at least 4,500nm and accommodates 12 guests in 6 staterooms.

John William Henry II is the principal owner of Liverpool Football Club, the Boston Red Sox, The Boston Globe and co-owner of RFK Racing.

According to Forbes, John William Henry II estimated net worth is 3.6 Billion dollars.