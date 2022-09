A man is now said to be dead after an accident which took place in Arnos Vale on Wednesday afternoon.

It is understood that the man, Suraj Bacchus, sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital after the box truck he was driving crashed into the Adams Building.

Bacchus while at the hospital succumbed to his injuries. Two other occupants of the box truck escaped unhurt.

St Vincent Times understands that Bacchus is from the Peruvian Vale community.