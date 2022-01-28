Driver dies after vehicle crashes in Cumberland

Cumberland North Leeward – One man is dead following an accident in the Cumberland area of North Leeward.

Sources tell St Vincent Times that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, The driver subsequently died from the apparent impact.

St Vincent Times understands that the driver of the car is a resident of Fair Hall, and has been identified as Sigmond Sharpe. He was en route to Chateaubelair a northwestern town when the accident occurred.

Reports are that the upper half of the deceased body was hanging outside the passenger door while parts of his brain could be seen on the ground.

Cumberland is located in the west of the main island of Saint Vincent, between the towns of Barrouallie and Chateaubelair.

We will update in a later post.