The driver of motor vehicle PR944 escaped unhurt after his car crashed into a wall in Hopewell.

The single-car crash took place around 7 pm on Sunday night (9 January), just a short distance from the residence of former Marriaqua representative Girlyn Miguel.

The driver, a resident of Greiggs who goes by the alias ‘Andy’, escaped without injuries.

‘Andy’ was said to be the lone occupant of the vehicle.