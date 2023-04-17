Drought concerns for SVG & other Southern Caribbean islands

Drought concerns for southern portion of eastern Caribbean

The Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF), based in Barbados, has recommended that the southern portion of the eastern Caribbean (save for the Guianas) and the Greater Antilles monitor their water resources for drought effects.

According to the Caribbean Drought Bulletin for April 2023, this is the case.

It adds that with circumstances in the Pacific potentially transitioning from La Nina to El Nino during the summer of 2023, there is some uncertainty about conditions in the Caribbean from April to June, save in the vicinity of the Guianas.

Drought concerns over western Cuba are anticipated to persist until at least the end of May due to near-normal weather over the region.

There is also some concern about St Vincent and the Grenadines.

CariCOF reports in its monthly bulletin that mixed weather prevailed throughout the eastern Caribbean islands throughout the month of February.

Trinidad was very wet to slightly dry from southeast to northwest; Grenada was slightly dry; Barbados was moderately dry to normal; St Vincent and St Thomas were normal; Saint Lucia, Martinique, and St Maarten were normal to slightly wet; Dominica was moderately wet to normal; Guadeloupe and St Kitts were normal to moderately dry; Antigua was moderate to slightly wet; and St Croix was moderate to slightly wet.

In French Guiana, weather ranged from moderate to severely wet. Curacao was normal to somewhat wet, while Aruba was normal to slightly wet. Puerto Rico was ordinary.

The Dominican Republic’s weather ranged from severely dry in the south to typical in the north.

Jamaica experienced a wide range of weather conditions, from fairly moist in the west to highly dry in the south and severely dry in the east.

The weather in Grand Cayman ranged from extremely dry to severely dry.