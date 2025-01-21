Dual Community Kitchens on Union Island serve 800 meals weekly

COMMUNITY KITCHENS PROVIDING 800 MEALS PER WEEK

The Government’s Community kitchens on Union Island continue to make life a bit easier for persons on that Southern Grenadine Isle, providing approximately 800 meals, six days per week.

There are two community kitchens, one in Clifton and the other in Ashton, opened after July 1st, 2024 as a response to Hurricane Beryl, a powerful Category 4 hurricane that devastated the Southern Grenadines.

Manager of Clifton community kitchen Kenville Adams, recently discussed the kitchen’s operations and noted that recent changes, saw the operation divided into two branches this year, with one moving to Ashton.

The operations are managed overall by the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

The Clifton branch employs twelve (12) staff members while the Ashton branch employs about 15 people. Food preparation begins at around 7 AM. Adams said the initiative is open to providing meals for even more persons once the resources are available as their primary task is to supply food to people in Union Island who cannot, at this point, feed themselves.

Adams said the food is distributed both at the kitchen and through home deliveries, while food is also given to police officers, construction workers, shut-ins and other persons in need.

“The community appreciates the food,” Adams told the Agency for Public Information (API) recently, while adding that they cater to all dietary needs through a variety of dishes, including saffron rice, chicken, ribs, fish, soya trunks, and vegetables, catering to both meat-eaters and vegetarians. Also commenting was Head Chef at the Ashton Community Kitchen Glen Alexander who told API she loves to work feeding the people.

She said the staff is committed to the task and are proud to be part of such an initiative. “It’s very nice working here,” she told API.