Watson Duke, a political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, has criticised St Vincent’s Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, for his recent remarks about the Sandals resort projects. Gonsalves, speaking at the launch of the late prime minister Patrick Manning’s biography at the National Academy for Performing Arts in Port-of-Spain, seemed to mock Tobago by discussing the success of the recently opened US$250 million Sandals resort in St Vincent, which features 302 rooms, suites, and cabanas.

Duke responded that the project was originally intended for Tobago, with a 750-room Sandals resort projected to generate over half a billion dollars annually.

Duke alleged that Gonsalves’ comments might have been influenced by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. He stated that Tobago welcomes Sandals but under specific conditions, such as negotiating with Sandals to ensure part of the projected $500 million annual revenue contributes to a sovereign wealth fund for Tobagonians, secure the best jobs for Tobagonians in Sandals, and ensure fair treatment of all hotels on the island.

The idea of a Sandals resort in Tobago was initially proposed with enthusiasm, promising to significantly boost the island’s tourism sector and economy. However, the project faced numerous challenges and controversies from the start, including concerns about environmental impact, land acquisition issues, and a lack of transparency in negotiations.

Fears also arose that the resort might not deliver the promised economic benefits to the local community, but rather benefit foreign investors and the government.

In 2020, Sandals Resorts International announced its withdrawal from the proposed Tobago project due to delays and uncertainty in the project’s development.

The then chief secretary Kelvin Charles had previously expressed disappointment with the decision, stating that the resort would bring a significant blow to the island’s economic growth.