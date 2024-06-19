RSVGPF Investigates Homicide in Paul Over

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a homicide following the discovery of a body in Paul Over. The deceased, identified as 34-year-old Dwayne Jacobs from Paul Over, was found in a river near his home.

On the night of Tuesday June 18, 2024, police received reports of gunshots fired in the vicinity of Mr. Jacobs’ home. Upon investigation, Mr. Jacobs was not found at his residence. The following morning, Wednesday June 19, 2024, police returned to the scene and conducted a thorough search, discovering Mr. Jacobs’ body motionless in the river. The District Medical Officer was called and pronounced Mr. Jacobs dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate that Mr. Jacobs sustained multiple gunshot wounds and had a broken right foot. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

In light of this tragic incident, we are working diligently to gather all necessary information and bring those responsible to justice. We appeal to the public for assistance and encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward. Please contact Police Emergency at 999/911, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810, or visit any police station.

If you wish to provide information anonymously, please inform officers when making your report. Rest assured; the police will ensure that all appropriate measures are taken to receive the information while maintaining your anonymity.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Jacobs during this difficult time.