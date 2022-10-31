Dwight Horsford Re-appointed as Anguilla’s Attorney General

On his appointment HE the Governor said: ‘Mr. Horsford has established a strong reputation. His leadership as the Attorney General of Anguilla has been instrumental in driving forward a variety of complex matters and initiatives. I look forward to his continued service to the people of Anguilla.’

The Hon. Attorney General said: “I am honoured to serve as the Attorney General of Anguilla for a further term. As the Government’s principal legal adviser, I will continue to uphold the rule of law and strengthen our justice system. I look forward to developing and finalising a number of initiatives, which will further improve protections and the effective administration of justice. I will also seek to complete a revision of the Laws of Anguilla, last done in 2014, which will provide a consolidated version of all the laws passed by the Assembly to the public for open access.”