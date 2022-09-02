E-payment system implemented by the Tobago Cays Marine Park

A new E-payment system has been implemented by The Tobago Cays Marine Park (TCMP). Visitors are now able to pay park user fees and mooring fees online via www.tobagocays.org , prior to them arriving at the Marine Park.

Manager of the Tobago Cays Marine Park (TCMP) Lesroy Noel speaking at the Launch today, said the e-commerce system called TCMP PAY, will reduce revenue collection and transaction time and permit the facilitation of other activities at the park such as enforcement and maintenance.

“The system not only provides a safe and accountable way to receive money….. it is easy to be enforced by park rangers and transactions will be monitored at our office on Union Island,” Noel said.

Park users can access TCMP PAY via the website www.tobagocays.org , the online transaction is completed through three (3) steps and payment receipts are sent via email and verification takes place upon arrival at the park.

The E-commerce system was implemented with support from MPA Connect, Gulf and Caribbean Fisheries Institute (GCFI) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. The System was designed by Reef Support LLC.