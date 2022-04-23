On Saturday morning, the Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This is their second stop on the seven-day tour of the Caribbean.

Sophie and Edward are also scheduled to visit Antigua and Barbuda. There was an 11th-hour postponement of the Grenada leg of their trip.

While in St Vincent, The Earl and Countess will meet with local entrepreneurs, craftspeople, and young people, as part of a celebration of the culture, future, and vibrancy of the islands.

Athletes preparing for the Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Birmingham this summer, will meet the Earl of Wessex. Meanwhile, the Countess will speak to women in leadership positions about the community’s response to the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Their Royal Highnesses will also congratulate those who recently completed their Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will skip a meeting with St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister.

Dr Ralph Gonsalves and Prince Edward were due to meet in Kingstown, but the St Vincent PM left the state last Sunday because of “medical reasons.”

Governor-General Susan Dougan led the welcome party at the Argyle International Airport.