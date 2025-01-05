Ad image

Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Strikes 103km East of SVG

Times Staff

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake occurred 103km East of  St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday night, according to data from the UWI Seismic Research Centre.

DATE AND TIME:
2025-01-05 7:15 pm (Local Time)
2025-01-05 23:15 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:
3.9

LOCATION:
Latitude: 13.01N
Longitude: 60.31W
Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:
Bridgetown, Barbados, 78 km, W
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 103 km, E
Castries, Saint Lucia, 135 km, SE
*distance and direction to epicenter

On Monday December 30, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred North East of  St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

By Times Staff
