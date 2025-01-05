Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Strikes 103km East of SVG

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake occurred 103km East of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday night, according to data from the UWI Seismic Research Centre.

DATE AND TIME:

2025-01-05 7:15 pm (Local Time)

2025-01-05 23:15 (UTC)



MAGNITUDE:

3.9



LOCATION:

Latitude: 13.01N

Longitude: 60.31W

Depth: 10 km



NEARBY CITIES:

Bridgetown, Barbados, 78 km, W

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 103 km, E

Castries, Saint Lucia, 135 km, SE

*distance and direction to epicenter

On Monday December 30, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred North East of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.