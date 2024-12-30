3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles St Vincent and the Grenadines

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattled St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday night, according to data from the UWI Seismic Research Centre.

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2024-12-30 9:02 pm (Local Time)

2024-12-31 01:02 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

3.9

LOCATION:

Latitude: 13.29N

Longitude: 61.00W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 29 km, NE

Castries, Saint Lucia, 82 km, S

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 145 km, S

*distance and direction to epicenter

DISCLAIMER: This preliminary location has been automatically calculated by computer algorithms. It is subject to potential revisions pending evaluation by SRC analysts.