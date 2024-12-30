3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles St Vincent and the Grenadines

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattled St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday night, according to data from the UWI Seismic Research Centre.
UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2024-12-30 9:02 pm (Local Time)
2024-12-31 01:02 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE:
3.9
LOCATION:
Latitude: 13.29N
Longitude: 61.00W
Depth: 10 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 29 km, NE
Castries, Saint Lucia, 82 km, S
Fort-de-France, Martinique, 145 km, S
*distance and direction to epicenter
DISCLAIMER: This preliminary location has been automatically calculated by computer algorithms. It is subject to potential revisions pending evaluation by SRC analysts.