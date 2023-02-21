Earthquake strikes off Dominica on Carnival Tuesday

This morning, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake was observed northeast of Dominica.
According to the UWI Seismic Research Center, it occurred at 4:59 a.m. (local time) at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Automated Earthquake Localization from the UWI Seismic Research Center indicates that the earthquake occurred:
Roseau, Dominica, 91 km, NE
Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 95 km, SE
Fort-de-France, Martinique, 142 km, NNE
