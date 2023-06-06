Earthquake strikes southern Haiti, killing at least 3, injuring several

Authorities reported an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 slammed southern Haiti early Tuesday, killing at least three people and wounding dozens more.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck before dawn in the southwestern coastal city of Jeremie at a depth of six miles (10 kilometers).

“I thought the whole house was going to fall on top of me,” Eric Mpitabakana, a World Food Program official in Jeremie, said by phone to The Associated Press.

According to Frankel Maginaire of Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency in Jeremie, the three people who died were discovered under a collapsed house while rescuers were looking for more people.

He stated that numerous youngsters were hospitalized due to injuries sustained as they panicked and ran.

Mpitabakana stated that things have fallen around his house and that he and his coworkers are considering sleeping outside if there are significant aftershocks.

“There were so many people out on the street, and there was a lot of panic,” he recounted of the aftermath of the earthquake.

According to Claude Prepetit, a geologist and engineer of Haiti’s Bureau of Mines and Energy, lesser earthquakes in southern Haiti earlier this year triggered the larger one that struck Tuesday.

The earthquake occurred about two years after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked southern Haiti, killing over 2,200 people and causing extensive damage to Les Cayes. Some of those who lost their houses in August are still residing in camps.

In a phone interview, Paul Pierre, a driver for a humanitarian group located in Jeremie, told the AP that he was just waking up when he felt the house quake.

“Everyone ran outside with their children, with their babies,” he explained. “There were some houses that collapsed.”

Pierre stated that he remained calm and found shelter until the ground stopped moving, noting that he is accustomed to earthquakes.

A magnitude-7 earthquake near the heavily populated capital of Port-au-Prince in 2010 killed at least 200,000 people and destroyed many buildings.

The earthquake on Tuesday comes as Haiti battles to recover from massive rains that killed at least 45 people, injured 85, and inundated over 13,600 homes over the weekend. Ariel Henry, Prime Minister, has solicited international aid.

