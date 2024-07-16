345 Earthquakes Recorded in Northern Dominica

Dominica experiences a burst of volcanic earthquakes.

From 12:45 am (local time) on 16/07/2024 a burst of volcanic earthquakes was recorded beneath northern Dominica.

Some of these events were sufficiently large to be felt but were smaller than magnitude 3.5 which is below the threshold for posting to the SRC’s social media platforms.

So far, 345 earthquakes have been recorded in the sequence and as of 7:30 am (local time) the rate of events has decreased.

The Seismic Research Centre is continuing to monitor the activity and provide ODM – Office of Disaster Management, Dominica with regular updates.