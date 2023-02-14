Eastern Division rewards 22 police, auxiliary & traffic wardens

EASTERN DIVISION RECOGNISES OUTSTANDING OFFICERS

On Friday 10th February 2023, the Divisional Commander of the Eastern Division, Superintendent of Police (SOP), Mr. Hesran Ballantyne held an award ceremony to recognize and reward twenty-two (22) police officers (including auxiliary police officers and Traffic Wardens) under his command for outstanding performance and dedication to duty in 2022.

The ceremony was held at the Georgetown Police Station under the theme “Eastern Division celebrates despite challenges”. The event was chaired by Inspector of Police, Mr. Henry Providence, second in command of the division. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Frankie Joseph, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leonard Fergus, other senior officers, community leaders, and family and friends of the officers were in attendance.

In his wide-ranging address to the gathering, SOP Ballantyne gave an overview of the Eastern Division. He outlined that the division spans from the North Union bridge to Fancy and includes the Colonaire, Georgetown, Sandy Bay, and Owia Police Stations. According to SOP Ballantyne, “upon taking command of the division on 3rd October 2022, I quickly realized that one of the major issues that affected the division was insufficient staff to serve the residents in the community according to the vision I have for policing the district. That however did not stop me from putting strategies in place in conjunction with my officers and residents to deal with the overall crime situation in the division.”

According to the Divisional Commander, some of the crimes that are of concern in the division include praedial larceny, unlawful possession of firearms, burglaries, assaults, and traffic offences to name a few. “Praedial Larceny is of grave concern, and we must put measures in place to ensure that farmers get the full benefit from their root crops and livestock that they have invested in. I am equally concerned about the number of traffic offences in the division. In 2022, there were five (5) road fatalities resulting from the tragic accident in Sandy Bay.”

SOP Ballantyne continued “some van drivers in the division drive their omnibuses with little to no regard to the Road Traffic Regulations. We are clamping down on that. We have also noticed that some peddle cycle riders are riding without helmets, lights at night, and other apparatus. We will be clamping down on that too.”

In highlighting some of the successes in the division for 2022, SOP Ballantyne stated “having checked the records at the Georgetown Police Station up to October 31st, 2022, I observed there were fifty-four (54) reports with a defendant/suspect. As a result, I prepared a list, held a meeting with the staff, and gave instructions that extra effort must be made to investigate the files and bring the culprits to justice. Because of this initiative, my officers increased the arrest and conviction rates in the division and I want to congratulate them for their hard work.

The Divisional Commander concluded his remarks by outlining some of the goals in the Eastern Division for 2023 and beyond which include:-

Meetings with various stakeholders to discuss issues of policing in the district and ways to improve it Hosting of fortnightly/monthly radio programs to sensitize the public on what the police are doing to ensure their safety. Periodic visits and presentations to schools Place greater emphasis on police youth clubs to lure the youths in the community away from violence and criminal activities. Enhance staggering patrols (Country, Foot & Mobile) with the hope of reducing and preventing the occurrences of crimes. Traffic clamp down – ensure the speedy prosecution of persons who violate traffic regulations. Training young Police Officers in Accident investigations, Crime Scene Management, Conducting Electronic Interviews, Traffic Laws and offences, etc. Organize Church Parades with various churches in the division.

SOP Ballantyne encouraged his officers not to offer sloppy and mediocre service to the public. He admonished them to always give feedback and updates to persons who made reports to the police. He warned, “those who fail to do so, will be disciplined according to police rules and regulations.”

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John also addressed the award ceremony. He commended Superintendent Ballantyne for his leadership and the men and women on their performance in 2022 and for the plans and programmes the division has put forward to deal with crime and community relations in 2023. He encouraged the officers who did not receive any award to improve their output so they can be considered in 2023.

The Commissioner used the opportunity to address the issue of the firearms that were stolen from the Georgetown Police Station and outlined measures that were put in place to mitigate such incidents from repeating themselves. He encouraged the officers to stay focused on the task and be honest in the performance of their duties, to prevent a similar occurrence. Commissioner John also reiterated the issue of praedial larceny in the division and directed Superintendent Ballantyne and his staff put more effort into tackling the situation.

SOP Ballantyne on the behalf of the RSVGPF, thanks all the sponsors for their invaluable contribution to the successful hosting of the award ceremony.