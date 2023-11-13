Labourers charged with burglary

On 10 November, Police arrested and jointly charged Delroy Harry, 18 years Labourer of Ottley Hall, and Corey Anderson, a 27-year-old Labourer of Barrouallie with the Offence of Burglary.

The Accused men allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 47-year-old Fisherman of Barrouallie as trespassers and stole thirty thousand dollars ($30,000.00 EC) in cash – the property of the complainant. The incident occurred in Barrouallie between midnight and 3:15 am on the 16 September, 2023.

The Accused men appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday, November 13, 2023, to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty. They were granted bail in the sum of thirty thousand dollars ($30,000.00) each with one surety. They were ordered to surrender all travel documents and report to the Central and Barrouallie Police Stations respectively every Friday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Stop notices were placed at all ports of entrance and exit. The matter was adjourned to 13.12.23

Source : RSVGPF