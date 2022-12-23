EC $4.4 million disbursed to former St Lucia LIAT workers

LIAT workers in St. Lucia compensated

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, with the support of his Cabinet, successfully interceded on the behalf of forty-seven [47] Saint Lucian workers formerly employed by LIAT (1974) LTD.

Prime Minister Pierre’s intervention has resulted in a welcomed, multimillion dollar settlement agreement arrived at with the assistance of the Ministry of Labour which is led by Hon. Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte and the National Workers Union.

On December 16, 2022, the former LIAT (1974) LTD workers finally received their terminal benefits in the form of bond certificates from the government of Saint Lucia. A total of XCD 4.4 million was disbursed to the former LIAT workers.