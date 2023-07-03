ECCAA: Legal Officer/Corporate Secretary position open-Apply Today

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY with The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) – the regulatory and safety oversight authority of Civil Aviation activities in the OECS Member States.

The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) is inviting applications from suitably qualified professionals to fill the positions of:

Legal Officer/Corporate Secretary

Suitably qualified candidates are asked to submit applications to:

The Director General

Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority

P.O. Box 1130

St. John’s

Antigua

Email: [email protected]

Deadline date for applications is 14th July 2023.

LEGAL OFFICER/CORPORATE SECRETARY

PRIMARY OBJECTIVES:

To provide professional legal advice to the Authority in all areas of law;

To provide corporate secretarial services to the Authority and to other Committees and groups of the Authority as required;

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

An LLB degree and admission to practice as an attorney-at-law in any CARICOM Member State;

A minimum of five (5) years legal experience (post bar)

A working knowledge and experience in:

the laws of the OECS Member States;

constitutional and Administrative Law;

drafting, reviewing and negotiating legal documents

Knowledge of:

ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs);

Basic knowledge of Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs);

Knowledge of air law would be an asset

SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED:

Excellent oral and written communication skills with a good command of the English language;

Excellent customer service skills;

Problem solving and decision making in a detail-oriented and tight deadline environment

Manage significant responsibility and diverse workload in a changing environment

Ability to productively interact with other team members

Strong negotiation skills while interacting diplomatically yet persuasively

Integrity above reproach, with no history of enforcement or disciplinary action

Computer literate and able to utilize the Microsoft Office Suite effectively

Supervisory skills;

Excellent coordinating skills;

Ability to be flexible and adapt to working in a dynamic, fast paced environment

SUMMARY OF KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

To function as the principal provider of professional legal advice in all areas of law to the Authority ;

To provide corporate secretarial services to the Board of Directors and to other Committees and groups of the Authority as required;

To provide legal secretarial support to various meeting of the Authority and other representative groups.

To draft and submit amendments to statutory regulations and other legal instruments based on inputs from Authority staff and industry changes;

To provide timely and appropriate replies to correspondence, enquiries and other requests having a legal implication.

To draft and submit amendments to statutory regulations and other legal instruments based on updates to the ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices;

To draft and submit amendments to statutory regulations and other legal instruments in areas to be consistent with Conventions and Annexes;

To draft or assist in drafting legal opinions or legal memoranda on questions which may arise in the Member States, including questions concerning the interpretation of the Civil Aviation Act, Civil Aviation Regulations, ECCAA Headquarters Agreement, the Annexes as well as other relate instruments.

To develop new legal forms or templates as necessary.

To collect relevant data, practices, procedures, and usage relevant to the legal work of the Authority.

To conduct impact assessments and regulatory fast track procedures.

To liaise with the Attorneys General, OECS Commission, Chief Parliamentary Counsels, legislative drafters in the Member States to ensure timely passage of amendments to the Acts, civil aviation regulations, implementing standards, directives, and also to ensure that the content of the regulations are harmonized, and to keep the Authority abreast of the legislative status of each Member State.

To establish and implement a regulatory programme and plan for the Member States.

To provide legal opinions and guidance according to law, with respect to actions being considered by the Authority and, to ensure that enforcement action taken by the is within the parameters allowed by the regulations;

To take steps to protect, secure or recover the Authority’s assets, resources and interestsincluding defense, or initiation of legal proceedings on behalf of the Authority as necessary;

To provide guidance for the compliance by the Authority with relevant laws, policies, guidelines and orders;

To perform briefing and facilitate courses for staff of the Authority and aviation industry stakeholders;

To provide necessary reports as required;

To keep records in an orderly manner for security and timely retrieval including the rulemaking cycle from proposal to promlugation;

To evaluate exemptions, deviations, alternate means of compliance and risk assessments.

To negotiate terms and conditions of instruments having legal import to the Authority.

To perform all other job-related duties as assigned by Director General.

GENERAL EXPECTATIONS:

The Authority expects that each employee will:

Exercise a high degree of responsibility, professionalism and judgement in executing job functions.

Foster a team approachand maintain good working relationships with staff within the framework and guidelines set out by the Authority.

Maintain and development his/her professional proficiency and competence.

Reflect behaviour in the conduct of responsibilities that is expected of an employee of the Authority.

Respect the core values of the Authority (respect, integrity, professionalism, teamwork, transparency)

Work extended hours when the exigencies of the work of the Authority requires.

Provide excellent customer service to both your internal and external customers.

Participate fully in the Authority’s performance appraisal process.

Attend all training recommended by the Authority.

Respect the confidentiality of information emanating from all discussions, documents and decisions taken by the Authority.