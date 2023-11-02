ECCB Holds 40th Anniversary Global Conference

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, on January 19, 2023, launched its yearlong celebration, “A Year of Reflection, Celebration and Implementation,” to mark its 40th Anniversary, which was observed on October 1, 2023. The ECCB@40 Global Conference, under the theme: “Fit for the Times: Building Resilience and Embracing Innovation,” is one of the key flagship events to celebrate this milestone anniversary, and will take place from November 8-10, 2023, at the ECCB Campus, in Saint Kitts. The Conference will feature three topic areas: Green Financing, Reserve Management and Fintech/CBDC.

We are pleased and honoured to be partnering with Central Banking, which will be hosting its Autumn Meetings, as part of the ECCB@40 Global Conference. This is the first time Central Banking will be partnering with a central bank in hosting any of its Meetings. Central Banking’s Annual Spring, Summer and Autumn Meetings have a rich tradition of bringing together central banking experts from around the world. This is indicative of the high esteem in which our small, yet impactful central bank is held globally.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s ECCB@40 Global Conference and its strategic alliance with Central Banking strengthen the ECCB’s goal of Transforming the ECCU Through Innovation and Collective Action and further establish the Bank as a thought leader and pioneering institution in its field.

Whether through our solar-power canopy project, which has made our headquarters carbon neutral, or our DCash pilot project, which has resulted in the ECCU becoming the first currency union to issue a Central Bank-based Digital Currency, the ECCB keeps innovating and breaking new ground, as exemplified by this novel partnership with Central Banking.

As the Bank marks its 40th Anniversary, we cannot think of a better time to be hosting such an important Global Conference. We look forward to welcoming the world to our beautiful Campus in Saint Kitts, in November 2023!

Dr Valda F Henry

ECCB Deputy Governor and Chair of the 40th Anniversary Planning Committee

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB)

Statement from Central Banking re: its Autumn Meetings at the ECCB Campus

Central Banking is honoured to be hosting its Autumn Meetings in conjunction with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s Global Conference, from November 8-10 in St Kitts. This is the first time in history that Central Banking has partnered with a central bank to host a Meeting Series and also marks the first time one will be held in the Caribbean.