Share Your Voice in the ECCB/RSS-ARU Essay Competition

ECCB Launches 2025 ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition

Youths, aged 13 to 19, from the eight member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) are invited to participate in the 2025 ECCB/Regional Security System-Asset Recovery Unit (RSS-ARU) Creative Youth Competition.

The genre of the 2025 edition of the Competition is essay writing, which will allow the participants to share their views on one of three topics as follows:

Following the success of Eastern Caribbean athletes at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, sports should be leveraged as a means to help deter criminal activity, drive economic growth and enhance national pride among youth. Discuss? Financial Education should be a mandatory subject in all Primary and Secondary schools. Discuss. How can the OECS reform its education system to foster creativity across all disciplines?

The ECCB, in collaboration with the RSS-ARU, is calling on participants to unleash their word power and creativity to help shape our region through their essays.

The first prize winner will receive $3,000.00, while the second and third placed winners will be awarded monetary prizes of $2,500.00 and $1,500.00 respectively. The schools and colleges, which the winners represent, will also receive monetary grants.

The deadline for submitting entries is 31 March 2025.

The ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition is part of the ECCB’s Community Outreach Programme, which is aimed towards encouraging critical and innovative thinking among the region’s youth as well as raise their awareness on issues of social and economic development.

For more information on the rules of the Competition and further details, visit the ECCB website at eccb-centralbank.org.