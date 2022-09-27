ECCB & RSS Host 2023 Creative Youth Songwriting Competition

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and the Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit (RSS ARU) host the 2023 Creative Youth Competition with a focus on songwriting.

The ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition is designed to allow students, aged 13-19 in the eight ECCB member countries, to demonstrate their creativity, critical thinking skills and talents through various genres including essay writing, poetry, songwriting and art.

Students who wish to participate in the songwriting contest will be required to write their pieces on one of the following topics:

Social Media Influencing Our Behaviour Rearrange to Address Climate Change Make Food Security our Priority

The entries will be judged in two categories: ages 13 to 16 and 17 to 19, and will be assessed for: creativity and originality; quality and execution; adherence to the selected topic, clarity; and overall effect.

Cash prizes, tokens and trophies amounting to $26,000.00 will be awarded to the top three winners, their respective schools, and teachers who mentor the students in the creation of their pieces.

The entries for the 2023 ECCB Creative Youth Competition must be submitted via the online portal on the ECCB website at https://eccb-centralbank.org/creative-youth-competition no later than

31 January 2023.