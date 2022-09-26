ECCB commissions survey on financial literacy, financial inclusion in ECCU

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has commissioned a Financial Literacy and Financial Inclusion survey for the eight ECCB member countries.

The survey is being administered to gather information that will help inform the Bank’s strategic initiatives geared at promoting and maintaining financial stability across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

The survey of Financial Literacy and Financial Inclusion seeks to gather information about the public’s awareness of financial products and services as well as usage and access to these offerings. The data will support the ECCB’s efforts aimed at increasing the availability of and access to financial services for the residents and citizens of the ECCU.

The ECCB anticipates that the survey results will assist with the identification of strategies to promote financial inclusion which may contribute to poverty reduction and more inclusive growth across the region.

Data Point Solutions Inc., headed by Chief Executive Officer Edwin St Catherine, is the contracted agency responsible for administering the survey throughout the ECCB member countries.

The survey is being executed with the financial support of The World Bank-funded Caribbean Digital Transformation Project, which is being coordinated by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission.

Administration of the survey is expected to be completed by the end of November.

The ECCB encourages citizens and residents of the ECCU to participate in this exercise if approached.