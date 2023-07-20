ECCB to present 40th Anniversary Lecture in St Vincent on Friday

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s highly acclaimed Lecture Series in celebration of its 40th Anniversary moves to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday, 21 July, 2023, starting 6:00p.m. at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference Room.

Due to limited space at the venue, members of the public are encouraged to join virtually via the ECCB Connects Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.

The lecture will be held on the heels of the 105th Meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council, which is taking place in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The 105th Meeting on Friday will see Honourable Camillo Gonsalves, Minister for Finance of Saint Vincent and Grenadines, assume the chairmanship of the Monetary Council.

The Colourful Economy is the theme of the 40th Anniversary Lecture Series, which will culminate with the [email protected] Global Conference being held in collaboration with the Central Banking Autumn Meetings at the ECCB Headquarters in St. Kitts from 8-10 November, 2023.

The theme for the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Edition is Education and Training: Skills for the 21st Century – Yellow and Green Economies. Moderating the night’s lecture will be media/communications specialist, Ms. Theresa Daniel, who will manage the discussions generated by the distinguished panel. The esteemed panelists are Deputy Headmistress of Saint Vincent Girls’ High School, Mrs. Athalie Caine-Soleyn; Director of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, Mr. Apollo Knights; Lecturer of Green Engineering at Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, Mrs. Aria Laidlow-Ferdinand and International Development Consultant, Dr. Andrew Simmons.

The Colourful Economy and its intersection with sustainable development have provided stimulating discussions during the successful staging on 22 June, 31 May, 20 April, 23 March and 28 February, 2023 of the Montserrat Edition (Yellow Economy), Grenada Edition (Blue, Orange and Green Economies), the Saint Lucia Edition (Green and Purple Economies), the Antigua and Barbuda Edition (Silver Economy) and the Anguilla Edition (Blue and Green Economies), respectively.

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Edition on 21 July will continue in this tradition by shining a light on ICT education and training – a linchpin of the industries that make up the yellow economy – and how it dovetails with the green economy whose focus is improving human well-being and social equity, while significantly reducing ecological shortages and environmental threats such as pollution.

For instance, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) helps farmers boost crop yields and productivity, thereby improving food security and fighting hunger. Indeed, digital financial services, mobile learning and energy-efficient, ICT-enabled solutions are raising living standards and having wide-ranging impacts in just about every sphere of ordinary life and industry, as more and more people across socio-economic and geographic spectrums participate in the digital economy.

The lecture is for everyone – from educators, parents and children to ICT experts and practitioners, as well as anyone with an interest in expanding the digital and green economies in the countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.