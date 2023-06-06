DCash, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s digital currency pilot, is marking two years of improving financial inclusion and modernising payment systems. DCash offers users a faster, safer, and cheaper way to send, receive, and spend the Eastern Caribbean dollar.

DCash has been recognised globally as a pioneer and a model for retail Central Bank Digital Currencies. With partnerships with licensed financial institutions and regional businesses and organisations, DCash continues to expand its reach, enhance platform features, and ensure regional impact.

Reflecting on the two-year journey, Governor Timothy N.J. Antoine noted “𝑰𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒂 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒚. 𝑰 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒘𝒉𝒐 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒖𝒔 𝒂𝒍𝒐𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒚. 𝑫𝑪𝒂𝒔𝒉 𝒊𝒔 𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒊𝒏 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒆𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔. 𝑾𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒃𝒐𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒇 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒏𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒆𝒙𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒄𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒅, 𝒘𝒆 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕 𝑫𝑪𝒂𝒔𝒉 𝒕𝒐 𝒃𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒂 𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒔𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅 𝒏𝒂𝒎𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑪𝒖𝒓𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒚 𝑼𝒏𝒊𝒐𝒏. 𝑨𝒇𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒍𝒍, 𝑫𝑪𝒂𝒔𝒉 𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒅𝒊𝒈𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝑵𝑶𝑻 𝒂 𝒄𝒓𝒚𝒑𝒕𝒐𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒚. 𝑰𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒂 𝒇𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒓, 𝒔𝒂𝒇𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒑𝒂𝒚𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕”