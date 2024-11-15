ECCU Leaders Converge to Tackle Future-Proofing Banking

Executives of ECCU Financial Institutions Meet for 6th Annual Conference

Over 100 executives and managers of financial institutions across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) met today at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Headquarters, for Day One of the 6th Annual Conference with Licensed Financial Institutions.

The theme of the two-day conference is, “Future Proofing the Banking System for Resilience.” The Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine says the theme is timely because the ECCU and the global banking sector are facing challenges and opportunities that demand foresight and collective action.

In his remarks at the Opening Ceremony, Governor Antoine re-issued the “Big Push challenge, that is: What will it take to double the size of the ECCU economies over the next decade? He also implored the people of the ECCU to make the Big Push personal by considering, “What will it take to double your net worth over the next decade?”

He then outlined the link between Future-Proofing Banking for Resilience and the Big Push. He emphasised that doubling the size of the region’s economies was more than just growing the economic pie, it was also about enlarging opportunities and building resilience. The Governor defined resilience as, “our capacity to withstand and absorb shocks and bounce forward, not back, forward.”

CEO, Advent AI, Kevin Khelawan, delivered the Opening Plenary Executive Address titled: Artificial Intelligence in the Financial Sector.

During the Open Session of the conference, the participants received presentations and engaged in discussions on:

Digitally Transforming the ECCU’s Financial Sector Digital Banking in Small Open Economies: How do we Shift? Strengthening Macro-Financial Stability in the ECCU Equity, Inclusion, and Service: Enhancing the ECCU’s Financial Sector Sustainable Finance: Is there a Role for Equity and Inclusion? Privacy, Privacy, Privacy: Regulatory Compliance in the ECCU Leveraging AI for Financial Institutions in the ECCU

The 19th Meeting of ECCU Financial Institutions will convene tomorrow, Day Two, of the Conference. The deliberations will focus on the theme: Accelerating Transformation Through Technological Advancement.