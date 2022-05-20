ECGC hosts agricultural business seminar

The East Caribbean Group of Companies, ECGC, the number 1 provider of top-quality feeds in the OECS, for over four decades, recently held a two-day Agri-Business Seminar on May 10th & 11th for local livestock farmers.

The seminar was attended by 87 livestock farmers under the theme, “Together We Grow”.

Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer, in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Mr. Colville King made opening remarks on behalf of the Ministry and stated, “There is a significant level of imports that is happening. Over $50 million worth of poultry meat is imported annually. That represents a significant employment opportunity if we can convert that and produce meats at a competitive price and good quality, then we can generate jobs.”

He further stated that with the growing number of hotel rooms that are slated to come on-stream in the next few years, there are additional opportunities for production of various meats and meat products if the farmers do it well.

Business Development Field Officer at the Centre for Enterprise Development, Nisha Glasgow, was the featured speaker and spoke to the farmers on how to better manage their businesses and become familiar with opportunities available through various funding & lending agencies. Ms. Glasgow also highlighted how farmers can grow their businesses and the importance of re-investing.

Technical Product Manager of Feeds at ECGC, Dr. Tahomma Richards, highlighted the importance of animal management and animal husbandry. She also encouraged the farmers to produce sustainably, considering the environment, the animals, and people on a whole.

GECCU and SVGTCCU were two financial institutions that participated in the seminar giving the farmers financial tips and financial options that will help them to further develop and invest in their businesses.

The Ministry of Agriculture was also present at the seminar affording farmers the opportunity to register for their Farmers’ ID as well as addressing farmers’ concerns on issues debilitating the sector.

As ECGC continues to support Agri-industry sustainability and Food Security through investment in farmers, The ECGC Agri-Business Seminar, Together We Grow, will be executed across the Caribbean.

Celebrating 45 years of providing the Caribbean and international markets with the highest quality products, ECGC was founded in 1977, operating from its present location at the Campden Park Industrial Estate. The company has since expanded its offerings to include, Animal Feeds, Flour, Rice and Beverages.