ECGC imports largest grain shipment in the company’s history to SVG

This week, the East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) imported the largest grain shipment in company history.

According to a press release from the company, which has its headquarters in Campden Park, this is all a part of their ongoing transformation and pursuit of plant excellence and commercial agility, which is a component of ECGC’s efforts to provide supply reliability and price stability in their markets.

A supply of wheat, soy, and corn were being transported by the 13,000 metric tonnes (MT) vessel MV SIDER TYRONA, which was docked at Campden Park’s ECGC facility. This shipment represents a 34% increase over the firm’s previous delivery, which occurred in June of this year.

J. Robert Cato, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ECGC, stated, “We have committed to being the most dependable provider in the OECS for the benefit of our company and our clients. With regard to our planning and implementation of our grain procurement strategy to enhance supply assurance, this increase in grain shipment size reflects a change.

“We are investing with a better level of market information, strong trading recommendations based on improved analytics, and a laser-like focus on the commodities markets.”

According to ECGC, it uses hedging in grain futures, whereby it purchases grain in advance to guarantee that it would be covered at the most advantageous grain prices for its production requirements. Due to previously fixed prices, this gives the business some protection in the case of market upswings and cost adjustments.

For the OECS (Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States), Cato said, “To be the most dependable supplier of flour, feeds, and rice, we continue working at getting two things right: supply chain reliability and storage capacity, so concurrently we are investing in larger grain storage capacity at our plants.” The ECGC CEO added. More storage space enables us to accept larger ships, and since larger packages result in lower freight costs, consumers will eventually pay less.

The largest supplier of flour in the OECS subregion will be able to maintain price stability for flour and animal feeds to its client’s thanks to this most recent acquisition, which gives ECGC the assurance of being able to maintain a constant supply and cost-effectiveness. The value of the grain load for each arrival of a wheat tanker might reach EC$15 million.