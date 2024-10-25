ECGC Offers Flour Price Reduction for Consumers Across the OECS

ECGC Announces Flour Price Reduction Up to 10% as Independence Gift

The Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC), the largest flour exporter in the OECS, announced that it has reduced the price of flour by up to 10 percent as part of Independence gifts across the OECS and Barbados.

In an October 24 press release, the ECGC said: “This reduction will take effect on October 25th in St. Vincent & the Grenadines and November 1st in other OECS countries and Barbados, and we will see reductions of 5–10 percent.”

The ECGC stated that consumers, bakeries, and businesses throughout the region should benefit from the price reduction.

The OECS will lower prices for both bulk flour and retail packaged flour sold in supermarkets. ECGC will lower prices on its Cream of the Islands and CariGold 100-lb bags on average by $6 to $10 EC dollars across its markets, the ECGC said.

Consumers will now see the retail prices drop by an average of 10 cents per pound on the popular bagged-out flour sold in their community stores, while premium packaged brands like Easy Bake, Purity, and CariGold flour will reflect a 30 to 90 cents decrease on the supermarket shelf, the company said.

This strategic price adjustment aligns with the independence celebrations of OECS member states, with St. Vincent & the Grenadines celebrating on October 27th, Antigua & Barbuda on November 1st, Dominica on November 3rd, and Barbados marking its own celebration on November 30th.

The countries set to benefit from the ECGC flour price reductions are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Montserrat, and Carriacou.