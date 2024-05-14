ECGC Slashes Animal Feed Prices to Bolster OECS Farmers

ECGC DROPS PRICE ON ANIMAL FEED IN SVG

The Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) said it has reduced the price of animal feeds, a move set to benefit farmers in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

In a press release, the ECGC said farmers across the OECS region will benefit from the move, which will see the company lower prices by up to 10% across all its markets under its East Caribbean Feeds brand.

The company said in the press release that farmers in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Dominica, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Barbados should benefit immediately from the price reductions.

The press release said: “ECGC CEO, J. Robert Cato, while making the announcement, noted, “The price reductions on our animal feeds are ECGC’s way of showing our solid support for farmers success across the Caribbean.”

“Cato explained that ECGC can offer reductions to farmers through a combination of market intelligence, data-driven grain procurement on the futures markets, and improved efficiencies at its feed milling plants,” the press release stated.

ECGC said that since the grain crisis of 2022, it has made a transformative shift in how it procures grain to ensure wheat, corn, and soya are acquired at the best possible prices. The company said it is also focused on manufacturing efficiencies and has focused on reducing costs and improving uptime at its plants.

The company said it has been working with the aim of ensuring food security regionally and is collaborating closely with the Ministries of Agriculture and Ministries of Trade across the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean Sates (OECS), as well as distributors and farmers, in aligning objectives to increase farmer production while maintaining the highest quality product.

ECGC said it practices an intense programme of engagement and expertise, with the company’s representatives carrying out targeted training seminars and consultation sessions for farmers across the Caribbean in coordination with experts from the Agriculture Ministries in each territory.

CEO J. Robert Cato added, “We focus on a premium feed product and work closely with our farmers to develop animal nutrition. I can proudly say that at ECGC we use no antibiotics, no growth hormones, and no animal by-products in our feeds,” according to the press release.

ECGC said it stands ready to continue its support for its farmers and the agricultural sector by continuing to provide the highest quality product at the most economical prices.