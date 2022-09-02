ECGEI opens applications for the second cohort of incubators

Following the success of its initial cohort in 2021, the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative has relaunched the 2 nd round of its Greenpreneurs Incubator program to support micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the Eastern Caribbean region. Applications for the second cohort of the program are now open here and will be accepted until September 26.

Through this program, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, provides 12 weeks of virtual training, mentorship, coaching, and networking opportunities to local green entrepreneurs. The selected individuals & teams also have the chance to secure up to USD$10,000 in seed funding through the Business Plan Competition to further unleash the potential of their green businesses and showcase innovative solutions to tackle climate change and enhance sustainability in the region.

The Initiative is funded by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and branches off from GGGI’s Global Greenpreneurs program. This regional program aims to foster the development of local green businesses and bring the additional benefits of creating inclusive green jobs, improving sustainability, and helping countries in the region to achieve the SDGs and their climate action goals.

In the first round of the program, twenty teams benefitted from weekly mentoring sessions, networking events, and virtual training webinars to develop their ideas into green businesses. Nine teams were awarded USD$10,000 each in seed grants after their successful completion of the first Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Business Plan Competition to further boost their newly launched solutions.

“This program supports development of a vibrant private sector that advances environmental sustainability while creating green jobs and growing the economies of the Eastern Caribbean countries,”

said Dr Kristin Deason, Caribbean Representative for GGGI. She continued,

“I encourage all entrepreneurs working in sustainable or green businesses in the region to apply for this unique opportunity to help grow your business and secure financing.”

OECS Director General Dr Didacus Jules reiterated the importance of the OECS’ partnership with GGGI for the success of the initiative. According to Dr Jules,

“In these exceedingly difficult times for small states like the OECS, new and different solutions need to be created and explored if we are to successfully navigate our challenges. The OECS is partnering with the GGGI on this initiative that is meant to identify and encourage creative solutions and innovation geared to improving the quality of life in our communities and economies. Unleashing our creativity is the only way to create sustainable solutions”

GGGI is currently extending an invitation to all eligible green entrepreneurs from the OECS region who have new business or business ideas aimed at providing solutions to address environmental or sustainable development goals to apply for this year’s program.

GGGI believes that green entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned as drivers of innovation, holding the keys to unlocking a transition to a green and sustainable future for our planet. GGGI defines “green entrepreneurs” or “green business,” as a business or individual that is purpose-driven in addressing social and/or environmental issues through the services and products they deliver while building wealth. This includes but is not limited to enterprises offering services and products that support the achievement of environmental/social goals in the country. These include: selling products that offset or reduce imports; selling sustainable/renewable energy or energy efficiency products, services, or equipment; farms or food production businesses that use organic or regenerative agriculture techniques; businesses that reduce energy use or use renewable energy, reduce water use, reduce waste (such as recycling businesses or those that source re-used or local materials), or protect or conserve natural landscapes, address social issues (support vulnerable populations like youth, women, the disabled, reduce inequality/poverty etc. ), or increase resilience to climate change (storm-resistant buildings and infrastructure, increased ability recover from storms/flooding).

Applications are open from 29 August to 26 September 2022 through the link here.

Potential candidates must be from a participating OECS member country, including Antigua & Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.