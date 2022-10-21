ECLAC Increases Venezuela’s Growth Projection to 12% In 2022

On Wednesday, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) raised Venezuela’s growth projection to 12 percent by 2022 and 5 percent next year. In August, ECLAC had estimated that Venezuela’s economic expansion would be 10 percent this year, up from the five percent it projected in May.

In the first quarter of the year, the economy grew 17.4 percent, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

In addition, the country’s central banking institution projected growth of 18.7 percent for the second quarter. Estimates by international agencies on Venezuela’s expansion for this year range from five to 20 percent.

However, after four years, Venezuela managed in 2021 to get out of hyperinflation, after 12 months, with inflation below 50 percent, according to the BCV.

More than 900 coercive measures weighed on Venezuela, which reduced 99 percent of its income, as denounced by its Government.

President Maduro Visits Area Affected by Rains

On Monday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro visited El Castaño, a town in the state of Aragua, where heavy rains made the El Corozal river to overflow, causing three deaths and affecting at least 50 dwellings.

“Some wounded have been evacuated. At least 60 percent of the electrical service will be restored. Right now, we have two areas with natural disasters… and we must attend to them with everything we have available,” Maduro said.

The Bolivarian leader stressed that these floods are the result of the harmful effect of global climate change, since extreme weather events are increasingly intense and devastating.

Currently, over 300 security officials are present in El Castaño, where the arrival of some 1,000 additional people is expected to support the rescue and cleaning efforts.

251 Venezuelans arrive from Peru with the Plan Vuelta a la Patria

251 returnees from Peru arrive in Venezuela on the wings of Conviasa, through the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, the Minister of Transportation, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, reported this Friday.

In a message published on his account on the social network Twitter, Velásquez Araguayán indicated that the national government activated a new operation of the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, to return 251 compatriots, with which to date 29.440 people have benefited from this humanist mission.

“Despite the innumerable attacks and blockades against Venezuela, our president Nicolás Maduro activated a new operation of the Plan Vuelta a la Patria,” the Minister said on Twitter.

Maduro: we must review all the laws of Popular Power

The President, Nicolás Maduro, announced the need to undertake a process of the communal democratic model through the improvement and review of all the laws of People’s Power.

«I believe that we must undertake a new stage, a process of revision and improvement of all the laws of People’s Power with a great debate, to remake and improve all these laws, it is necessary to simplify the organizational formulas so that the people build their organizational structure from the bases”, said the President from the El Maizal Commune in Lara state.

Venezuelan and Colombian Lawmakers Hold Binational Meeting

On Friday, about 80 lawmakers from the Venezuelan National Assembly and the Colombian Congress are participating in the first “Binational Parliamentary Meeting” on the border.

“We will define the binational work plan and hold the next border meetings in Zulia-Guajira, Tachira-Norte de Santander, Apure-Arauca, and Amazonas-Amazonas,” Colombian Senator Gloria Florez said.

The lawmakers participated in a symbolic act at the Simon Bolivar bridge before beginning their meeting, which takes place in the Historic Temple of the Colombian municipality of Villa del Rosario.

UN Program at Hand for Those Hit by Landslide in Venezuela

“At this moment we are in contact and at the disposal of the Venezuelan authorities to be able to support the affected people, so far there is no specific request from the authorities, but we remain at their disposal”, said Melo in an interview with the local radio station Unión Radio.

The landslide, caused by the overflowing of five streams due to heavy rains on October 8, left 43 dead and 56 people missing.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said on Wednesday that an UN commission will visit the area to deliver humanitarian aid. In addition, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) sent supplies and medicines on Wednesday to attend to 5,000 people in the landslide zone.

