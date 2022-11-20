Economist offers free financial reporting training to local media outlets

SVG MEDIA TRAINING ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL REPORTING

Kevin Hope, a seasoned Vincentian Economist, and former business journalist will assist media professionals with Economics and Business reporting, the interpretation of annual reports and economic forecasts, and the extraction of economic/business concepts from international news reports and publications.

Mr. Hope wrapped up one-month media training with media personnel in Saint Kitts and Nevis on the same topic and is now collaborating with the University of the West Indies to host a two-day media training in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

‘The focus of the training is to expose the media to understand financial reports such as the IMF reports and government budgets – to get beyond surface‐level coverage of business, finance, and economics and to do more ambitious analytical or investigative work. It will also enable journalists to adequately read and understand what is contained in the annual budget report so that he or she would be in a better position to ask leading questions for stories. I am motivated to give back to my homeland through my expertise and I’m definitely looking forward to engaging the local media in SVG,’ Kevin said.

The training session is scheduled for Monday, November 21, 2022, from 4:30 – 6:00 pm at the University of the West Indies Open Campus (UWIOC).

About Kevin Hope

Development Specialist and Economist by profession, Kevin has over fifteen years of policy and project-oriented experience working with Caribbean institutions, including the Caribbean Development Bank, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. His specializations include Economic Development, Public Finance, Foreign Trade and Investment, Banking and Finance, and Debt Management.

He is an adjunct lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, in the Masters in International Trade Policy and Professional Education Programme. Current courses include International Trade Policy, Quantitative and Research Methods, and Trade and Sustainable Development. Since 2016, he has actively engaged graduate students, young economists, and policy analysts on the practical tools of international trade, finance, economics and the application of statistics in life and business operations.

Economics PhD candidate with Bournemouth University, UK; M.Sc. Financial and Business Economics, and B.Sc. Economics, from the University of West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. Executive Education in Economic Development and Macroeconomic Policymaking with Harvard Kennedy School and Columbia University respectively.