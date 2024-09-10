ECSE to host DEAP in Sint Maarten November 2024

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), on the invitation of the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI), will host an in-person session of the acclaimed Directors’ Education and Accreditation Programme (DEAP) at the Simpson Bay Resort, Philipsburg, Sint Maarten over the period 20th – 22nd November 2024.

The DEAP, which is offered jointly by the ECSE and the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada (CGIC), is an advanced director training course, aimed at preparing directors for the important role that they play in the governance of corporations.