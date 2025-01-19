ECSRC Gathers Insights from Investors and Intermediaries

Final Report on 2024 Stakeholder Consultations on the Development of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market

During 2024, the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) undertook a series of consultations with various stakeholders and participants on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market.

These consultations formed part of a three-part strategic planning exercise aimed at the development of a strategy to promote the growth and development of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market. In the final stage of the exercise, the Commission committed to sharing the results of the strategic planning exercise with all stakeholders and the wider Eastern Caribbean Securities Market.

Mrs Lucia Livingston-Andall, Chairman of the ECSRC described the meetings as timely and useful as Commissioners had the opportunity to meet and engage with individuals and organisations directly about their experience when transacting on the

Eastern Caribbean Securities Market.

Chairman Livingston-Andall described the entire strategic planning exercise as extremely valuable as it afforded the Commission various perspectives on the operations of the securities market – from investors, issuers of securities, market intermediaries and members of the public.

The Commissioners and staff of the ECSRC Secretariat extend our appreciation to all who participated in these stakeholder consultations.