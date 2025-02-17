ECTEL: Post of Regulatory Affairs Officer Available: Apply Now

POST OF REGULATORY AFFAIRS OFFICER

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for appointment to the post of REGULATORY AFFAIRS OFFICER with the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) at its regional Headquarters’ office located in Saint Lucia.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Under the general direction and supervision of the General Counsel and Secretary to the ECTEL Board of Directors, the REGULATORY AFFAIRS OFFICER shall be expected to, among other things:

Provide legal advice to ECTEL on various electronic communications matters, regulatory issues, and general legal matters;

Provide support to the heads of the regulatory departments for preparation of legal and regulatory advice and recommendations to the NTRCs and Contracting States;

Coordinate and support the regulatory regime with regulatory affairs matters, monitoring of regulatory deliverables and engaging the regulatory departments to ensure efficiency;

Prepare quarterly and annual reports on all regulatory activities;

Monitor regulatory activities and collect data to assist with the development of Key Performance Indicators;

Provide legal support and advice to the NTRCs on electronic communications and regulatory matters and assist in conducting training for NTRCs;

Ensure Regulatory Compliance by the NTRCs, providing advice and support to confirm the implementation of recommendations and receipt of relevant documents for ECTEL records;

Monitor outgoing recommendations to the NTRCs on outstanding spectrum and engagement with the Accounts Department in relation to breaches;

Monitor general compliance of the ECTEL legislative framework;

Conduct legal evaluations of applications such as, but not limited to Licences, Frequency Authorisations, Interconnection Agreements;

Assist in the development and preparation of licence templates and other documents relevant to licensing;

Draft or review agreements, legal instruments and legislation;

Perform administrative legal duties to include drafting correspondence on matters of a legal nature to external parties, such as Government Ministries/Departments; and

Attend meetings, workshops, conferences as required.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The applicant should possess:

Bachelor of Laws Degree (LL.B) preferably from a university in the English Commonwealth

Certificate in Legal Education Certificate (LEC) or equivalent

Admission to a Commonwealth Bar (preferably within the ECTEL Member States or CARICOM Member States)

At least five (5) years’ experience in a similar role

Prior experience in a regulatory body/regulation

Demonstrated research skills and knowledge of online legal resources

Prior experience in Regulatory Policy Development would be an asset

Prior experience in litigation and/or knowledge in alternative dispute resolution (‘ADR’) mechanisms would be an asset

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES

Strong legal skills (General)

Demonstrated skill with statutory interpretation

Strong planning and organisational skills, with the ability to manage time effectively and prioritise activities

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to collaborate with several stakeholders

Excellent written communication skills to enable preparation of briefs, minutes, correspondence, opinions, documents

Sound Legal Judgement and decision-making ability

Strong Presentation Skills

The ability to work in a diverse, multicultural environment

The ability to work well with and integrate well within teams

Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office, and office systems and technology

Knowledge or experience of legislative drafting (General) would be an asset

Knowledge or training in the field of Electronic Communications/ Telecommunications Law and Regulation would be an asset

Legal Knowledge and Skill in/ background in Regulation and Compliance would be an asset

TERMS OF APPOINTMENT

The successful applicant will be offered a permanent position following the successful completion of the probation period.