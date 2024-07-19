ECTEL: POST OF TEMPORARY ACCOUNTANT AVAILABLE: Apply Now

EASTERN CARIBBEAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY (ECTEL) VACANCY NOTICE

POST OF TEMPORARY ACCOUNTANT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for appointment to the post of TEMPORARY ACCOUNTANT with the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) at its regional Headquarters’ office located in Saint Lucia.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The Temporary Accountant shall be expected to, among other things:

Review processes to maintain, recommend or enhance internal controls.

Ensure that accounts are maintained in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and are produced on a timely basis.

Assist with preparation of financial statements for submission to the Chief Financial Officer.

Prepare reports for submission to the Chief Financial Officer

Perform account reconciliations, and prepare supporting schedules, as required.

Promote the maintenance of proper accounting records and filing system for the Department.

Submit reports and other requirements to facilitate the timely conduct of the Directorate’s external and other audits.

Under the guidance of the Chief Financial Officer support the management of accounts receivables.

Maintain a fixed asset register and associated schedules.

Assist the Chief Financial Officer with the preparation of annual budgets.

Assisting with testing of accounting software

Assist with drafting of accounting procedures and policies.

Prepare accounting entries in accordance with IFRS and complete accounting data entry.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The applicant should possess:

Minimum of a professional qualification as recognized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Eastern Caribbean

BSc in Accounting or Finance.

Minimum of five (5) years’ experience in accounting or financial management.

Minimum of three (3) years’ experience supervising accounting staff.

Working knowledge of public sector accounting, regulations and practices would be an asset.

Working experience in auditing would be an asset.

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES

In-depth knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Ability to analyse and interpret financial information.

Proficient in the use of SAGE-50, other accounting Software and Microsoft Office.

Ability to prioritize effectively and execute plans to support organizational success.

Effective communication, writing and presentation skills.

Results-oriented and sound decision-making ability.

Ability to apply critical thinking to assess and analyse situations to support the best outcomes.

Ability to work independently and in teams with cross-functional relationships.

Meticulous attention to detail

Flexible

Strives for continuous improvement.

Ability to work within tight timeframes and strict deadlines.

Strong report writing skills and the ability to perform thorough and accurate verification of reports.

Demonstrated ability to discretely handle highly confidential and sensitive information.

Proven leadership skills with the capacity to delegate effectively, develop, motivate and inspire others.

TERMS OF APPOINTMENT

The successful applicant will be contracted for a period of two years.

COMPENSATION PACKAGE

The compensation package is set at Grade 4, is free of income tax, and includes housing, vehicle and communication allowances.

DUTY STATION

The successful applicant will be based at the Authority’s Headquarters in Saint Lucia and will be entitled to a relocation grant and baggage allowances if recruited outside of the duty station.

Application Process

Please go to the website, www.ectel.int and click on “About Us” and “Career Opportunities” or follow the link below to apply:

https://ectel.bamboohr.com/careers/11

Applications should be accompanied by the applicant’s curriculum vitae and the names and contact information of three (3) referees, along with certified copies of relevant certificates.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 12th August 2024 at 4:30 p.m.