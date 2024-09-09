ECTEL VACANCY NOTICE POST OF ENGINEER/SPECTRUM OFFICER: APPLY NOW

EASTERN CARIBBEAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY (ECTEL) VACANCY NOTICE POST OF ENGINEER/SPECTRUM OFFICER

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for appointment to the post of ENGINEER/SPECTRUM OFFICER with the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) at its regional Headquarters’ office located in Saint Lucia.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The Engineer/Spectrum Officer shall be expected to, among other things:

Review and evaluate applications for the assignment of Frequency Authorisation Licences and make recommendations whether the radio frequencies should be assigned.

Collaborate with the Director of Technical Services and the IS-IT Manager on the development and maintenance of the electronic Regional Spectrum Management database and billing system.

Maintain the spectrum database for the ECTEL Member States, perform spectrum engineering analysis and assist the ECTEL Member States in identifying and resolving issues of harmful interference.

Revise, update and implement the Regional Radio Spectrum Management Plan in consultation with the Director of Technical Services.

Design and implement a maintenance programme, including preventative maintenance, for ECTEL’s spectrum monitoring assets at the Directorate and in ECTEL Member States, and provide assistance as may be authorised by ECTEL to Member States in the maintenance of their spectrum monitoring assets.

Prepare engineering reports for presentation as and when required.

Assist in the review and evaluation of applications for Individual Licences and make recommendations to the Director of Technical Services.

Assist in the review and evaluation of applications for Telecommunications Numbers and assist in the maintenance of the numbering database for the ECTEL Member States.

Collaborate with senior technical staff on special projects by providing technical support.

Collaborate with senior technical staff on spectrum billing matters.

Review and advise ECTEL Member States on technical matters including coordination requests from satellite communications networks, device type approval certification, technical standards for radio equipment, etc.

Supervise the department as required.

Attend meetings, workshops, seminars and conferences as required.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The applicant should possess:

A Bachelor of Science in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering

Professional certification in Spectrum Management; Certification in Spectrum Monitoring and Interference Resolution, Professional certifications in various telecommunications networks such as mobile networks, fixed microwave networks, etc.

ITU Spectrum Management Training program (SMTP) (professional certification)

At least 3 years relevant work experience in the telecommunications sector or with a telecommunication network provider in the capacity of a radio frequency (RF) engineer, data network engineer or traffic network engineer;

At least 2 years’ experience in a supervisory role;

Experience and knowledge in the following areas: RF analysis, RF propagation theory and practical applications – at least three (3) years; Spectrum Management and Monitoring techniques theory and practical applications– at least three (3) years; Satellite communications network – at least one (1) year Telecommunications networks and services – at least five (5) years



Submarine cable systems- at least one (1) year

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite including Excel, Word, Powerpoint, Access.

Ability to prioritise effectively and execute plans to support organisational success.

Effective communication skills in the English language both in writing and making oral presentations.

Results-oriented and sound decision-making ability.

Ability to apply critical thinking to assess and analyse situations to support the best outcomes.

Ability to work independently and in teams with cross-functional relationships.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Flexible

Strives for continuous improvement.

Ability to work within tight timeframes and strict deadlines.

Strong report writing skills.

Ability to discretely handle confidential and sensitive information.

TERMS OF APPOINTMENT

The successful applicant will be offered a permanent position following successful completion of the probation period.

COMPENSATION PACKAGE

The compensation package is set at Grade 4, is free of income tax, and includes housing, vehicle and communication allowances.

DUTY STATION

The successful applicant will be based at the ECTEL’s Headquarters in Saint Lucia and will be entitled to a relocation grant and baggage allowances if recruited outside of the duty station.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Please go to the website, www.ectel.int and click on “About Us” and “Career

Opportunities” or follow the link below to apply:

https://ectel.bamboohr.com/careers/12

Applications should be accompanied by the applicant’s curriculum vitae and the names and contact information of three (3) referees, along with certified copies of relevant certificates.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 6th October 2024 at 4:30 p.m.